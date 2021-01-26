Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state

A simple majority was needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation. Blinken is a longtime Biden confidant who has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate before, most recently to serve as No. 2 at the State Department during former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration, when Biden was vice president.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:45 IST
U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state. The 100-member Senate backed Blinken 78-22, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation's top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority was needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation.

Blinken is a longtime Biden confidant who has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate before, most recently to serve as No. 2 at the State Department during former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration, when Biden was vice president. At his confirmation before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee lats week, Blinken pledged to work more closely with allies after former President Donald Trump's "America First" approach to foreign affairs. Blinken said he would work to revitalize damaged American diplomacy and build a united front to counter the challenges posed by Russia, China and Iran.

The 100-member Senate is divided 50-50 but controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats because Vice President Kamala Harris can break any tie. All of the votes against Blinken's confirmation came from Republicans.

Blinken's confirmation hearing went smoothly, with both Democrats and Republicans offering praise. Blinken was a committee staff director - when Biden, who spent decades in the Senate, was chairman - before he joined the Obama administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisians protest arrests; government faces confidence vote

Hundreds of Tunisians protested out outside their countrys heavily guarded parliament Tuesday as lawmakers prepared to vote on a new government, after a week of youth protests and riots over poverty and a lack of jobs that left one young de...

Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

Israels military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding hes ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran dur...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021