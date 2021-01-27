Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump impeachment trial faces constitutional challenge from Republican senator

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday planned to force a U.S. Senate vote on whether Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial on a charge of inciting this month's deadly Capitol siege is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:55 IST
Trump impeachment trial faces constitutional challenge from Republican senator

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Tuesday planned to force a U.S. Senate vote on whether Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial on a charge of inciting this month's deadly Capitol siege is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president. In an early test of the Senate's impeachment drive, the Kentucky Republican said he would move for a vote at around 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT), when lawmakers are due to be sworn in as jurors for trial proceedings that are expected to begin Feb. 9.

"I think it'll ... show that more than a third of the Senate thinks that the whole proceeding is unconstitutional, which will show that ultimately they don't have the votes to do an impeachment," Paul told reporters. There is a debate among scholars over whether the Senate can hold a trial for Trump now that he has left office. Many experts have said "late impeachment" is constitutional, arguing that presidents who engage in misconduct late in their terms should not be immune from the very process set out in the Constitution for holding them accountable.

The Constitution makes clear that impeachment proceedings can result in disqualification from holding office in the future, so there is still an active issue for the Senate to resolve, these scholars have said. Paul, a Trump ally who calls the impeachment a "sham," is among those Republicans who say it would be unconstitutional to try Trump, who left office on Jan. 20. He also opposes plans to have Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy preside at the trial instead of U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts.

"I want this body on record, every last person here. Is this how you think politics should be?" Paul said in a speech on the Senate floor hours before the expected vote. Fellow Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who has been critical of Trump, rejected Paul's move.

"My review of it has led me to conclude that it is constitutional, in recognizing that impeachment is not solely about removing a president, it is also a matter of political consequence," Murkowski told reporters on Tuesday. Trump is the only president to have been impeached by the House of Representatives twice and the first to face a trial after leaving power, with the possibility of being disqualified from future public office if convicted by two-thirds of the Senate.

The House approved a single article of impeachment - the equivalent of an indictment in a criminal trial - on Jan. 13, accusing him of inciting an insurrection with an incendiary speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. A police officer and four others died in the melee. At least 17 Republican would need to join all 50 Democrats in the evenly divided Senate for Trump to be convicted, a two-thirds threshold that appears unlikely to be reached. Trump remains a powerful force among Republicans and his supporters have vowed to mount election challenges to lawmakers in the party who support conviction.

Some Republicans have criticized Trump's false claims of voting fraud and his failed efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory. But no Senate Republicans have said definitively that they plan to vote to convict him. Although the Constitution calls on the chief justice to preside over presidential impeachment trials, a senator presides when the impeached is not the current president, a Senate source said. First elected to the chamber in 1974, Leahy, 80, is the most senior Democrat in the chamber and holds the title of Senate president pro tempore.

The nine House Democrats who will serve as prosecutors set the trial in motion on Monday by delivering the article of impeachment to the Senate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney expects indictments in U.S. Capitol breach as soon as this week

The acting U.S. attorney investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday he expected indictments in the rioting as soon as this week.More than 135 people have been arrested in the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people d...

New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared

The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041, increasing fears of a third national lockdown.Presid...

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.Having said that, were also working on a vaccine with...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Button goes back to driving school ahead of Extreme test

Britains 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button is going back to driving school before the most extreme test of his motor racing career.The 41-year-old winner of 15 grands prix with Honda, Brawn GP and McLaren will be racing for his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021