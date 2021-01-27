Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Labour calls for 'wartime juries' of 7 to cut COVID-19 trial backlog

Juries in criminal trials in England and Wales should be cut from 12 to seven members to help tackle a backlog of more than 54,000 cases that has rapidly worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 04:00 IST
UK Labour calls for 'wartime juries' of 7 to cut COVID-19 trial backlog

Juries in criminal trials in England and Wales should be cut from 12 to seven members to help tackle a backlog of more than 54,000 cases that has rapidly worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday. Criminal justice watchdogs have been warning of dire consequences from lengthy delays to trials, with victims losing faith in the system, witnesses' memories fading and defendants' lives on hold.

"The justice system is facing its gravest crisis since World War Two," said David Lammy, Labour's justice policy chief. He said temporarily cutting juries to seven members, as was done during the war, would reduce the space required to hold socially-distanced trials and the likelihood of jurors becoming infected in court.

The Ministry of Justice said it had implemented a range of COVID safety measures designed for 12-person juries, but it was not ruling anything out. Crown Courts, which handle the most serious cases, had close to 40,000 cases outstanding before the pandemic, but that number had jumped by 38% by the end of 2020, official figures show.

England has been back in national lockdown since Jan. 5, causing further disruption. In many courtrooms, 12 jurors would previously have sat close together for days or weeks on end. Staff have had to find COVID-secure ways to operate, such as using several video-linked courtrooms for a single trial.

Lammy also called for more temporary facilities known as "Nightingale courts" to be set up. So far, 20 have been opened in England, in locations such as universities, town halls and theatres. The Ministry of Justice said it had prioritised measures that yielded the greatest impact, such as installing plexiglas screens in courtrooms and jury deliberation rooms. It said over 290 courtrooms were now set up to hold COVID-secure jury trials.

"But we know more must be done and are investing 110 million pounds ($151 million) into a range of measures to drive this recovery further, including opening more Nightingale courts," it said. In Scotland, which has its own justice system, only the most serious criminal trials are being conducted while a national lockdown remains in place. The backlog of criminal cases there is over 30,000, up 40% since the start of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers

The first inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama were the only ones to exceed Joe Bidens in popularity among television viewers over the past 40 years. The Nielsen company said that 33.8 million people watched Bidens ina...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic apologised for Milan derby red card - Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic had apologised after he was sent off during his sides 2-1 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in a fiery derby on Tuesday. Ibrahimovic gave his side the lead in the Coppa Italia quarter final, d...

CDC researchers see little evidence in-person school drives COVID-19 infection

Studies in the United States and abroad found little evidence schools were spreading COVID-19 infections, showing a path forward to in-person classes, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Tuesday....

Lebanese lawyers seek to halt liquidation of UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

A Lebanese lawyers association has asked British authorities to halt the voluntary liquidation of a UK-registered company over possible links to last years explosion at Beirut port, according to a letter seen by Reuters.In the Jan. 25 lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021