Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati terms violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade 'unfortunate'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:11 IST
Mayawati terms violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade 'unfortunate'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday termed ''unfortunate'' the incidents of violence during farmers' tractor parade in Delhi.

She reiterated her appeal to the Centre to withdraw the three new farm laws immediately and end the long-running agitation of the farmers so that no such untoward incident can happen again.

Her remarks come after tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day.

''Whatever happened during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi yesterday, it should not have happened at all. This is very unfortunate and the central government must also take it very seriously,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Also, the BSP once again appeals to the central government to withdraw the three agri laws immediately and end the agitation of the farmers so that no such untoward incident can happen again,'' she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities....

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021