Mayawati terms violence in Delhi during farmers' tractor parade 'unfortunate'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday termed ''unfortunate'' the incidents of violence during farmers' tractor parade in Delhi.

She reiterated her appeal to the Centre to withdraw the three new farm laws immediately and end the long-running agitation of the farmers so that no such untoward incident can happen again.

Her remarks come after tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day.

''Whatever happened during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi yesterday, it should not have happened at all. This is very unfortunate and the central government must also take it very seriously,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Also, the BSP once again appeals to the central government to withdraw the three agri laws immediately and end the agitation of the farmers so that no such untoward incident can happen again,'' she tweeted.

