Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM apologises after lawmakers' night club outings

"My behaviour was careless at a time when we are asking people to be patient," Jun Matsumoto, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters. Matsumoto was speaking following a Daily Shincho magazine report that he had visited two night clubs in Tokyo's posh Ginza district after dining at an Italian restaurant last Monday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:14 IST
Japan PM apologises after lawmakers' night club outings

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologised on Wednesday after lawmakers from his ruling coalition visited night clubs despite his government's call for people to avoid unnecessary outings to curb the spread of COVID-19. The news is another headache for Suga whose approval rating has tumbled due to dissatisfaction with his handling of the pandemic, which critics have called too slow and inconsistent.

"I'm terribly sorry that this happened when we are asking people not to eat out after 8 p.m. and to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings," Suga told parliament. "Each lawmaker should behave to gain the public's understanding."

Japan this month issued a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to tame a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The measure includes a request for restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. although there are currently no penalties for non-compliance. "My behaviour was careless at a time when we are asking people to be patient," Jun Matsumoto, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters.

Matsumoto was speaking following a Daily Shincho magazine report that he had visited two night clubs in Tokyo's posh Ginza district after dining at an Italian restaurant last Monday. Kiyohiko Toyama, a lawmaker from the coalition's junior partner Komeito, also apologised after tabloid Shukan Bunshun reported he had visited a high-end night club in Ginza until late last Friday.

Twitter users voiced their frustration. "It is just a matter of time before public anger explodes. I don't want a blanket cash-payout of 100,000 yen ($965), I want them to quit! " wrote one user.

"They are really stupid. Don't they think about what they are doing and how the public sees them? If they don't, they are unqualified to represent the public," said another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities....

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021