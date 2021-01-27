Left Menu

Citing Mahatma, Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to repeal farm laws 'immediately'

A day after the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in different parts of the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Central government to 'immediately' repeal the three agriculture sector laws passed during the last Monsoon session of the Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:34 IST
Citing Mahatma, Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to repeal farm laws 'immediately'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in different parts of the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Central government to 'immediately' repeal the three agriculture sector laws passed during the last Monsoon session of the Parliament. The Congress leader citing Mahatma Gandhi said that politeness can move the world.

"'You can move the world in a polite way.'-Mahatma Gandhi. Once again, there is an appeal to the Modi government to immediately withdraw the anti-agricultural law," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The former Congress president has been a vocal critic of Centre's farm laws since the beginning and had been supporting the farmers' movement across the country.

Yesterday, after violence during a protest by agitating farmers who deviated from the route meant for tractor parade surfaced, Gandhi said that "violence is not a solution to any problem" and called upon the government to take back the three new farm laws. The farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three farm laws-- - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, amid global debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in t...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 533,444, death toll reaches 8,072

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 27 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 533,444 and death toll at 8,072, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to open lower; Fed and U.S. tech earnings in focus

Europes share indexes fell on Wednesday and Wall Street futures were in the red as investors turned more cautious about COVID-19 and stretched stock valuations, with the U.S Federal Reserve meeting and tech giants earnings also in focus. Th...

Putin says global COVID-19 pandemic could drag on

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the global COVID-19 pandemic could drag on unless millions of people receive protection from the virus.He made the comments while speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021