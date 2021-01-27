Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable

Less than a month after heunderwent an angioplasty, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was onWednesday taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for a''checkup for his cardiac condition'', a senior official of themedical establishment said.

Several tests conducted on the 48-year-old formerIndian cricket captain at the emergency ward of the hospitalrevealed that his vital parameters are stable.

Earlier, a source in Ganguly's family had said that hefelt discomfort in the chest following which he was taken tothe hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah enquired about hishealth.

Ganguly ''has come for a checkup for his cardiaccondition. There is no change in his parameters since his lasthospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable,'' thehospital said in a statement.

He will remain at the hospital on Wednesday night asdoctors may conduct an angiography on him on Thursday, asenior doctor said.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercisingat his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed withthree blocked coronary arteries.

The former cricketer, who then had a stent implantedin his right coronary artery in another hospital, felt ''dizzyand slight discomfort in the chest'', a family source said.

So he was taken to the hospital for further diagnosis,the source said.

The Kolkata Police created a green corridor for smoothtravel from his residence at Behala to the hospital near SaltLake, over 20 km away, authorities at the medicalestablishment said.

His wife Dona Ganguly and brother Snehasish Gangulyaccompanied him to the hospital.

Amit Shah and the BJP's Bengal minder KailashVijayvargiya enquired about his health, party sources said.

Family friend and MLA Baishali Dalmiya, who wasrecently expelled from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and afew others visited him at the hospital.

