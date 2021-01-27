Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable

Less than a month after heunderwent an angioplasty, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was onWednesday taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for acheckup for his cardiac condition, a senior official of themedical establishment said.Several tests conducted on the 48-year-old formerIndian cricket captain at the emergency ward of the hospitalrevealed that his vital parameters are stable.Earlier, a source in Gangulys family had said that hefelt discomfort in the chest following which he was taken tothe hospital.Union Home Minister Amit Shah enquired about hishealth.Ganguly has come for a checkup for his cardiaccondition.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:56 IST
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital 'for check-up'; vital parameters stable

Less than a month after heunderwent an angioplasty, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was onWednesday taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for a''checkup for his cardiac condition'', a senior official of themedical establishment said.

Several tests conducted on the 48-year-old formerIndian cricket captain at the emergency ward of the hospitalrevealed that his vital parameters are stable.

Earlier, a source in Ganguly's family had said that hefelt discomfort in the chest following which he was taken tothe hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah enquired about hishealth.

Ganguly ''has come for a checkup for his cardiaccondition. There is no change in his parameters since his lasthospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable,'' thehospital said in a statement.

He will remain at the hospital on Wednesday night asdoctors may conduct an angiography on him on Thursday, asenior doctor said.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercisingat his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed withthree blocked coronary arteries.

The former cricketer, who then had a stent implantedin his right coronary artery in another hospital, felt ''dizzyand slight discomfort in the chest'', a family source said.

So he was taken to the hospital for further diagnosis,the source said.

The Kolkata Police created a green corridor for smoothtravel from his residence at Behala to the hospital near SaltLake, over 20 km away, authorities at the medicalestablishment said.

His wife Dona Ganguly and brother Snehasish Gangulyaccompanied him to the hospital.

Amit Shah and the BJP's Bengal minder KailashVijayvargiya enquired about his health, party sources said.

Family friend and MLA Baishali Dalmiya, who wasrecently expelled from the ruling Trinamool Congress, and afew others visited him at the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia''s Putin warns of worsening global instability

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that the world risks sliding deeper into instability as the coronavirus pandemic combines with global rivalries and other international tensions.Speaking by video link during a virtual meeti...

Swiss crack down on travel, crank up money press in virus response

Switzerland will require negative coronavirus tests from people entering the country from high-risk areas as of Feb. 8, the government said on Wednesday, while cranking up spending to help cushion the pandemics economic blow.It proposed dou...

EU pushes for access to AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from UK plants

The European Union is pushing AstraZeneca to supply the bloc with more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain after the company announced delivery delays, adding to frustrations over the EUs inoculation programme.Th...

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

A huge cache of arms andammunition was recovered on Wednesday from Kokrajhardistrict, police said.Acting on a tip-off, security personnel recovered thearms and ammunition from Lauti area near the India-Bhutanborder, Kokrajhar Superintendent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021