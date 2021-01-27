Left Menu

Rahul launches scathing attack on PM, RSS at UDF conventions in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:03 IST
Continuing his attackon Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border stand off withChina, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused himof 'weakening' and 'destroying' the country and claimed that''for the first time'' Chinese troops were ''sitting insideIndian territory''.

On a two-day visit to Kerala, where assembly elections areto be held in the next few months, he virtually kicked off thecampaign of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) andalso slammed the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, alleging theirpolicies have caused 'damage' to the state.

Addressing UDF conventions at Thana and Nilambur inMalappuram district, forming part of his Wayanad Lok Sabhaconstituency, Gandhi also alleged RSS was spreading hatred andit was responsible for 'collapse' of the country's economy.

''You know the damage the Prime Minister is doing to thefabric of the nation. For the first time, Chinese troops aresitting inside Indian territory. Our economy, one of the bestperforming in the world, has collapsed. Our youngsters simplycannot get jobs. This is the result of the ideologyof theRSS,'' he said.

''Of course the Prime Minister is incompetent, but the realcause of this failure is the hatred the RSS is spreading inthe country'', the former Congress president said.

Targeting Modi, he asked what happened to his ''56 inchchest when the Chinese troops came inside the country. ThePrime Minister has not said a wordabout China in the past sixmonths,'' Gandhi said.

''The Prime minister has divided the country and spreadhatred and so the Chinese have decided to come inside thecountry... they know the PM has weakened India and they havecorrectly assessed that he cannot stand up to them'', theCongress leader alleged in Nilambur.

He also claimed Modi has ''destroyed'' the country throughthe demonetisation and 'flawed' Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Turning to the LDF, the principal rival of the Congressin the state, the MP told the gathering that ''You have facedthe Left front every day and you know the damage theirpolicies have done to Kerala.'' Congratulating those who won in the local body polls andthose who put up a fight and lost, he said the grassrootelections were becoming more and more important as theyrepresent ''true voices'' of the people since therepresentatives were closer to them.

Gandhi said when senior state Congress leaders had cometo Delhi, he had told them that the UDF must view thiselection as special, as an election which will give Kerala avision to go go forward. The vision should be built at theground level from the people itself.

The UDF would prepare a ''mass manifesto'' by capturing theimagination of the people of the state.

''We should speak to farmers, labourers, youngsters,women, students on what they are expecting from the UDF and weshould pledge that we will give what they want,'' he said.

While selecting candidates, there should also be abalance between experience and youth as they represent thepresent and future respectively.

''Our candidates should reflect this and inspire thepeople,'' he said adding the process by which the candidateswere chosen should be transparent.

This would be a transforming election and there was needto make the party manifesto a people's manifesto, he said.

''In this election we should give the best advantage tothe youngsters. I understand there is a place for experienceand I also understand there is need for giving opportunitiesto youngsters who are our future,'' he said.

The party would ensure that it not only won in theelection, but sweep it, Gandhi added.

Gandhialso dedicated various medical equipment, includingmulti-parameter monitor and portable ventilator, bought forthe district hospital in Nilambur utilising his MP local areadevelopment scheme funds.

