Bengal CM does not believe in culture of courtesy: Dilip Ghosh

Accusing Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee of using ''inappropriate'' language tohit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister AmitShah, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed thatthe TMC supremo ''does not believe in the culture of courtesy''.

Ghosh, who was addressing a public meeting here alongwith party colleague Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that the chiefminister did not dither from using intemperate languageagainst the two top leaders of the country, just because theyhappened to be her political adversaries.

''Think about it... She is calling the PM and the homeminister outsiders. She is insulting our guests... She evenaddresses the PM in a disrespectful manner in public meetings.

Even her nephew Abhisekh Banerjee had addressed our leaderSuvendu Adhikari in a discourteous manner at a meeting.

''Will you vote for the party represented by suchpeople?'' Ghosh asked the crowd.

Referring to the recent Victoria Memorial episode,when Banerjee refused to deliver her speech on Netaji's birthanniversary after hearing 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, the BJPleader said, ''Some young men in the audience greeted her, justthe way they had greeted Modi ji. What made her so upset? ''Didi has debased the image of Bengal before theentire country, before the PM and other dignitaries with herconduct,'' the Midnapore MP stated.

Ghosh also slammed state education minister ParthaChatterjee for describing the 'Jai Shri Ram' chants as an''insult to the solemn occasion'' and said, ''He has no spine.

They are all subordinates in the private limited company runby Didi and her bhaipo (nephew) Abhisek Banerjee.'' He also said that several TMC leaders are keen onjoining the BJP ahead of the assembly polls, and asserted thatthe state's ruling camp was nothing more than a sinking ship.

Coming down heavily on the feisty TMC chief over herrecent allegation that Shah had his food parcelled from a tophotel during lunch at a tribal household in Bankura, Ghoshsaid, ''We, in the BJP, are very much rooted to the ground. Werelish staple food at a villager's home, unlike the TMC whichhad adopted the five-star biryani culture.'' Banerjee's former ministerial colleague and saffroncamp leader Suvendu Adhikari said the TMC supremo has hijackedparty slogan -- ''Krishna Krishna hare hare, BJP ghare ghare(BJP chants at every household).

''She gave it a twist and said that names of lordKrishna and the TMC were being taken in every household. Itshows their desperation on the face of imminent defeat in thepolls,'' he underlined.

Adhikari claimed that the CM had sought to know fromhim why her party fared poorly in the Jangalamahal regionduring 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and ''I had then clearly statedthat corrupt practises by local leaders were to blame for it.

''In Binpur, Salboni, Jhargram sadar blocks, the TMCsuffered huge electoral reverses in the 2019 polls. I had toldher then that this was due to rampant appropriation of moneyallocated under central projects by local leaders.

''Didi didn't listen and went on depriving people ofcentral benefits while reinventing some state projects usingcentral allocation,'' Adhikari added.

