Left Menu

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor parade: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:24 IST
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor parade: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged the BJP planted its ''stooge'', actor Deep Sidhu, to create ''chaos'' during farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

The Delhi BJP, on the other hand, alleged that one Amrik Singh Micky, who was present at the Red Fort and later posted his picture with provocative slogan in Facebook, was an AAP leader.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the Republic Day.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been blamed by the farmer union leaders and politicians for inciting violence during the tractor rally.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders.

''The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade,'' Chadha said, adding, ''BJP agent Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta are defaming the AAP in a very planned manner.'' Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has alleged, ''Amrik Singh Micky joined the AAP before 2020 Delhi Assembly elections at hands of MP Sanjay Singh and vocally campaigned for AAP candidate from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh in 2020 and since then close to AAP's Punjab MP Bhagwant Maan too.'' Amrik Singh is actively involved in the AAP's organisational activities, he claimed.

About the BJP's allegation, Chadha said, ''With all responsibilities, the person has no connection with the AAP. He is neither a member nor an office-bearer of the AAP.'' ''The AAP condemns the witch hunt against the farmer leaders by the Delhi Police. It also demands that the Delhi police immediately arrest the people behind yesterday's violence and not to harass the farmer leaders,'' Chadha said.

The AAP believes that the farmer leaders have no role in the violence but the ''BJP sleeper cell people'' were involved with this incident, he alleged.

Deep Sidhu was among protesters at the Red Fort where flags were put up.

He was an aide of Deol when the latter contested from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Deol, who is now a BJP MP, had distanced himself from Sidhu in December last year after he joined the farmers'' agitation.

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, Sidhu defended their action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the ''Nishan Sahib'' as a symbolic protest.

The 'Nishan Sahib' flag, a symbol of Sikh religion, is seen at all gurdwara complexes.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening, Sidhu had claimed that it was not a planned move and that they should not be given any communal colour or dubbed as fundamentalists or hardliners.

He had also stated that the national flag was not removed from the flagpole at the Red Fort and that nobody raised a question over the country's unity and integrity.

Sidhu, who had been associated with the farmers'' agitation for the last many months, said ''anger flares up'' in a mass movement like this when the genuine rights of people are ignored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 88 more bird deaths

Over 6,930 birds have died in Rajasthan since the outbreak of the avian influenza about a month ago, officials said on Wednesday.According to an animal husbandry department report, 54 crows, four peacocks, 10 pigeons and 20 other birds died...

English lockdown set to last until at least March, Johnson indicates

Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday the COVID-19 lockdown in England would last until March 8 when schools could start to reopen as the government announced new measures to clamp down on travel to and from Britain.A highly c...

4 ex-chief justices of Nepal face contempt for allegedly influencing sub-judice case

While the hearing over Nepals Parliament dissolution will soon be held in the Supreme Court, two separate cases of Contempt of Court have been filed against four former chief justice in an attempt to influence a sub-judice case on Wednesday...

Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku

Zlatan Ibrahimovi took to social media to denounce racism on Wednesday following a spat with former teammate Romelu Lukaku during the Milan derby in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.In ZLATANs world there is no place for RACISM, Ibrahimovi wro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021