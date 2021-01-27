Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:52 IST
Tractor parade: Punjab BJP says surreptitious support of Cong, AAP emboldened disruptive forces

Punjab BJP on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day and alleged that ''surreptitious support'' of the ruling Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had emboldened disruptive forces.

In a statement issued here, party unit chief Ashwani Sharma also accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of backing ''anti-national forces'' that brought shame to the nation.

Tens of thousands of farmers, armed with sticks and clubs, broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday as part of their tractor parade to press their demand for the repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws.

Unprecedented scenes of anarchy were witnessed across Delhi as the protesters fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Sharma alleged that it was because of the ''surreptitious support'' of the Congress and the AAP that ''disruptive forces'' had become emboldened to disgrace the nation on Republic Day.

He accused Singh of lending support to ''anti-national forces'' which brought shame to the nation at the Red Fort.

The state BJP chief said Tuesday's incidents reaffirmed his party's stand that many ''anti-national elements'' had infiltrated the farmers' campaign to bring a bad name to the nation.

Sharma also appealed to Punjabis to maintain peace.

While there were no exact estimates of how many farmers were hurt in Tuesday's violence, Delhi Police officials said 86 of their men were injured through the day. Of these, 41 were injured at the Red Fort.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

