Jeena memorial to be built in Salt area: Rawat

A memorial will be built and named after late MLA Surendra Singh Jeena in the Salt area in Almora district and Marchula will be developed as a tourist destination as envisioned by him, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

Making the announcement while addressing a condolence meeting held at Harda in Almora to pay tributes to Jeena, Rawat said he was an extremely affable and courteous person loved by all.

Rawat also remembered Jeena for his sense of humour and said it often lightened the tense atmosphere inside the State Assembly.

''While the qualities of his personality endeared him to all, he was an active legislator dedicated to the development of his constituency,'' the chief minister said.

''He had made me announce 63 development projects for his constituency, out of which 42 have already been implemented and the rest will also be implemented soon,'' Rawat said.

The chief minister said Jeena wanted Marchula to be developed as a tourist destination.

''Apart from developing Marchula as a tourist destination we will also hold an adventure sports meet there,'' he said.

Jeena passed away in November last year, only 17 days after his wife's death, at the age of 55.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)