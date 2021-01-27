Naidu reviews arrangements for Budget Session of Parliament

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the Budget Session of Parliament starting January 29.

Naidu held a meeting with the secretary general and senior officers of the Rajya Sabha secretariat and discussed seating arrangements made for its members in chambers of both Houses and galleries to ensure a gap of six feet between chairs due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He also enquired about other COVID-19 preventive measures being taken by the secretariat.

He stressed that COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly followed. The chairman said that apart from the members and Parliament officers and staff, COVID-19 test should be made mandatory for personal staff of ministers, members and officers of ministries who enter Parliament during the session.

Naidu was informed that necessary arrangements for COVID-19 test of members and Parliament staff have been made and necessary instructions have been issued to various ministries through the cabinet secretariat for test of ministry officials.

He was also informed that all the state chief secretaries have been asked to give priority for RT-PCR tests of members of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)