Left Menu

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:02 IST
Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong
File Photo

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.

The Congress also accused the Modi government of being part of a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers' agitation by allowing some miscreants to enter the Red Fort complex and hoist a religious flag, in their bid to ensure that the farmers bury their demand for the repeal of three new agri laws.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the goverment is adopting ''a policy of first hit, torment and defeat the farmers by the use of force, then tiring them out through various rounds of talks, trying to divide them and finally by now defaming them through such miscreants who created violence during their tractor march''.

He said this has been the policy of the government from the first day, but farmers should not deviate from their goal of getting the three farm laws repealed through peaceful protests and struggle. ''A concerted conspiracy, aided and abetted by the Modi government is unfolding to malign the entire farmers' movement and to push them out and bury the demand for repeal of the three anti-agriculture black laws under the din and noise of FIRs,'' Surjewala told reporters.

The Congress leader said the Delhi Police instead of booking and arresting the miscreants involved in violence and unruly incidents, is actually registering false cases against the leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. He asked how a group of 500 people could enter the complex without being stopped by the police, who remained mute spectators as the miscreants indulged in hooliganism and violence.

''It is a huge, colossal security lapse and intelligence failure on the part of none less than the Home Minster of India Amit Shah. Amit Shah must be sacked without delay,'' he said. Surjewala further said, ''Can such a Home Minister, who is the weakest Home Minster in the history of India in last 73 years, be permitted to stay in office even for a single day? Amit Shah must be sacked and if the Prime Minister does not sack him, it will be apparent that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a part of this concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers' movement''.

He said this is the second time in less than a year that under Shah's leadership the national capital has been pushed to the brink of unabated, unchecked and uncontrolled violence. He recalled the Delhi riots and the anti-CAA protests when violence had erupted in the national capital.

''Did Amit Shah and intelligence agencies not know about the open declaration over the last 24-48 hours by these violent and anti-social elements, who segregated themselves from the farmers and expressed their desire that they are going to go to the Red Fort,'' the Congress leader asked. ''What was Amit Shah doing? Was he sleeping? What were the intelligence agencies doing? Were they sleeping,'' he also asked.

Surjewala said how can the police remain mute spectators as 500-700 people occupied the Red Fort. He claimed the policy of the Modi government and the BJP from day one has been very clear -- to defame and remove the farmers from agitating against the new agri laws.

He alleged that a set of people with the premeditated motive of violence, who have nothing to do with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, were permitted to enter the Red Fort and put up a flag there, carrying out an act of sacrilege. ''This is unacceptable and those who did it, Deep Sidhu and gang, they have been seen in the past cohabiting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ample evidence of which is now available in public domain. Instead of arresting them then and there, they were permitted to go back,'' Surjewala said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

White House renews virus briefings: 'Bringing back the pros'

As many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, the Biden administration warned in its first science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, as experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and in...

Austin speaks to Rajnath; pledges to work collaboratively to sustain progress in Indo-US ties

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh during which he pledged to work collaboratively with him to sustain progress in the bilateral defence relationship, the Pentagon said.During the ...

Cong, CPI(M) not to support TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

The Congress and the CPIM onWednesday said that they will not support the censure motionwhich the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move in theassembly over raising of Jai Shri Ram slogan at an officialprogramme to celebrate the birth ...

Suga says he and Biden agree to strengthen U.S.-Japan alliance

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he had agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call to strengthen their bilateral alliance, as China expands its economic and military might.They also agreed to arrange a U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021