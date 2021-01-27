Left Menu

Probe Abu Azmi's 'provocative' speech during farmers' protest, demands Maharashtra BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi in connection with violence which took place in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:05 IST
Probe Abu Azmi's 'provocative' speech during farmers' protest, demands Maharashtra BJP leader
Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar (Photo: Twitter Atul Bhatkhalkar). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi in connection with violence which took place in Delhi during farmers' tractor rally on January 26. The BJP leader alleged that Azmi gave a provocative speech during a farmers' protest at Azad Maidan on January 25 and the next day violence took place in the national capital.

Delhi witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Three hundred policemen were injured in the violence and several vehicles were damaged in the violence. Police have filed 22 FIRs in connection with the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

