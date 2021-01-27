Left Menu

AAP member involved in inciting violence at Red Fort: Punjab Cong chief Sunil Jakhar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:34 IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Wednesday alleged AAP's role in the violence at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor parade, and said the party got ''exposed'' as one of its ''members'' was seen at the monument with a flag.

He dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a ''traitor'' to the farmers' cause, and alleged that one Amrik Singh Micky, who was present at the Red Fort and later posted his picture with alleged provocative slogan in Facebook, was officially inducted into the party.

Jakhar rejected AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha's claim that his party had no connection Micky.

The Congress leader claimed Micky's Facebook page shows him being inducted into the party by Jarnail Singh, a Punjab AAP leader, in the presence of their national spokesperson Sanjay Singh on January 8, 2020. A video is also available on Jarnail Singh's Facebook page, the PPCC chief said, adding that Amrik's page also shows a picture of him unofficially being inducted into the AAP by Jarnail Singh on December 29, 2019.

In a statement, Jakhar claimed it was now ''clearly proven'' that AAP members ''incited'' the Delhi violence, ''in collusion with the BJP'', and demanded strict penal action.

He also urged the Election Committee to derecognise the ''party of goons, criminals and liars''. Arvind Kejriwal and his party had also lost all rights to continue in office in Delhi after this, said the PPCC president.

The Delhi chief minister who had been quick to implement one of the farm laws days before the farmers began their march to Delhi in November 2020, was “clearly” working on the directives of the BJP to “weaken and malign” the farmers' fight for justice, Jakhar claimed.

If Micky is indeed a BJP member, as claimed by Raghav Chadha, then the Facebook videos and picture clearly indicate a ''complicity'' between the AAP and the BJP, alleged Jakhar. Jakhar said it had become abundantly evident that both AAP and BJP ''collectively engineered the infiltration of miscreants and anti-social elements'' into the farmers' protest to ''incite'' the violence that triggered mayhem on the streets of the national capital and brought shame to the nation.

