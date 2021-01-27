Left Menu

Congo lawmakers pass no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Ilunga

Last month Tshisekedi moved to end a coalition formed with his predecessor Joseph Kabila that has constrained Tshisekedi's authority since he took office in January 2019. This culminated in Wednesday's no-confidence vote against the prime minister, one of the last vestiges of Kabila's hold on government.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:09 IST
Congo lawmakers pass no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Ilunga
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook / Sylvestre Ilunga

Lawmakers in Democratic Republic of Congo voted on Wednesday to oust Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, collapsing the government and handing President Felix Tshisekedi a chance to appoint loyalists to key ministries. Last month Tshisekedi moved to end a coalition formed with his predecessor Joseph Kabila that has constrained Tshisekedi's authority since he took office in January 2019.

This culminated in Wednesday's no-confidence vote against the prime minister, one of the last vestiges of Kabila's hold on government. It passed with 367 of 377 votes. "One of my missions is to control the executive which, if it does not meet the concerns of the people, must be removed," member of parliament and author of the no confidence motion, Cherubin Okende, told Reuters.

Kabila's allies, including Ilunkamba, boycotted the vote, saying the interim speaker of parliament did not have constitutional authority to oversee a motion of no confidence. Tshisekedi's new political alliance, known as the Sacred Union, is yet to be officially formed, but is likely to be comprised of more than 20 parties, giving him an overwhelming majority to pass legislation.

However, political analysts say Tshisekedi may also find it difficult to juggle the diverging interests of his coalition. (Reporting By Stanis Bujakera and Hereward Holland; Editing by Edward McAllister)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him.

Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal over tractor rally violence, asks why legal action should not be taken against him....

White House renews virus briefings: 'Bringing back the pros'

As many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, the Biden administration warned in its first science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, as experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and in...

Austin speaks to Rajnath; pledges to work collaboratively to sustain progress in Indo-US ties

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh during which he pledged to work collaboratively with him to sustain progress in the bilateral defence relationship, the Pentagon said.During the ...

Cong, CPI(M) not to support TMC's censure motion over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan at Netaji event

The Congress and the CPIM onWednesday said that they will not support the censure motionwhich the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move in theassembly over raising of Jai Shri Ram slogan at an officialprogramme to celebrate the birth ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021