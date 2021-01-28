US concerned about human rights situation in Russia: Blinken
Were looking at the reports of bounties placed by Russia on American forces in Afghanistan. Of course, were looking at these questions of election interference, he said.But as I say, we have a deep concern for Mr Navalnys safety and security.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 06:16 IST
The United States is concerned about the human rights situation in Russia and is worried about the safety and security of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken told reporters here on Wednesday.
“We’ve already expressed our deep concern for the treatment of Mr Navalny specifically and more generally with the human rights situation in Russia, and it remains striking to me how concerned and maybe even scared the Russian government seems to be of one man, Mr Navalny,” Blinken said at his maiden news conference.
Across the board, he said the US is reviewing all of these actions that are of deep concern to the US, whether it is the treatment of Navalny or the apparent use of a chemical weapon in an attempt to assassinate him. “We’re looking very urgently at SolarWinds and its various implications. We’re looking at the reports of bounties placed by Russia on American forces in Afghanistan. Of course, we’re looking at these questions of election interference,” he said.
“But as I say, we have a deep concern for Mr Navalny’s safety and security. And the larger point is that his voice is the voice of many, many, many Russians, and it should be heard, not muzzled,” Blinken said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congressional committees announce confirmation hearings of Blinken, Yellen and Austin
U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy
Biden's top diplomat, Blinken, vows to revitalize alliances, U.S. leadership
Biden's top diplomat Blinken says he aims to revitalize alliances, U.S. leadership
U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy