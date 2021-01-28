Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'ruining' country's economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly "ruining" the country's economy. In a tweet, the Congress MP said: "Mr Modi's governance is a lesson in how to ruin one of the world's fastest-growing economies."

He has been actively criticising the ruling government over the issues of economy and employment in the country. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Gandhi had shared a report by Oxfam on the alleged increase in wealth of Indian billionaires saying, "This is what happens when the Prime Minister runs a country in the sole interest of 3-4 crony capitalists."

The Congress leader arrived in Kerala on Wednesday for the two-day visit ahead of the Assembly elections in the state scheduled for April-May. Earlier, he was on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu where he interacted with farmers, business people, weavers and the general public. During his visit, the politician said that the major economic policies of the present central government like Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation destroyed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country. (ANI)

