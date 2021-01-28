Scottish attempts to force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove says

Scottish attempts to force a UK constitutional change are a 'distraction', Gove saysReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:07 IST
Scottish nationalist attempts to force a change to the United Kingdom's constitution are a massive distraction while the government battles the COVID-19 outbreak, British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.
"At the moment, when we are prioritising the fight against the disease and also the need for economic recovery in due course, talking about changing the constitution and so on is just a massive distraction," Gove told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Michael Gove
- Scottish
- Sky News
- Gove
- United Kingdom's
- Cabinet
ALSO READ
Scottish seafood EU deliveries suspended until Jan. 18, logistics group says
Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says
Scottish seafood deliveries face new delays amid Brexit red tape
Scottish nationalists set for record majority, boosting independence push
Scottish fishermen threaten to dump rotten shellfish outside British parliament