Urban body polls underway in Rajasthan's 20 districts

People queued up on Thursday at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Sikar to cast their votes as urban local body polls in 20 districts underway across the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:57 IST
People standing in a queue at polling booth in Sikar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People queued up on Thursday at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Sikar to cast their votes as urban local body polls in 20 districts underway across the state. The ongoing election is scheduled to be held across 20 districts of State from 8 am to 5 pm on today.

State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner PS Mehra earlier appealed to the voters of the state to vote following COVID-19 guidelines. The Chief Election Commissioner said that 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date of withdrawal. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, now 9,930 candidates are left to contest for the elections.

SEC Commissioner, Mehra said, "All voters should step out to vote to wear a mask. Sanitize your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people." "5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards of 90 bodies. There are total 30,28,544 voters in these bodies, out of which 15,47,974 are men, 14,80,514 are women and 56 other voters will be able to exercise their franchise," said Mehra.

An adequate police force has been employed to maintain law and order and conduct peaceful elections during elections. "8,328 EVM machines will be used in this election. 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards. The Commission has set up a control room at Jaipur headquarters for immediate redressal of any complaints related to elections," Mehra said yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

