Delhi LG Baijal visits hospital to enquire about health of cops injured in R-Day violence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:24 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Thursday visited a hospital here to enquire about the health of policemen injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

Nearly 400 policemen were injured during the tractor parade of the farmers who have been protesting against the three central farm laws at Delhi's borders since late November.

''Visited the Sushrut Trauma Center and inquired about the wellbeing of the injured police personnel. Instructed concerned Medical Officers to provide best possible care and treatment,'' the LG tweeted.

''I pray for their speedy recovery and urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,'' Baijal said in another tweet.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be spared.

