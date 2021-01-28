Left Menu

Good economics is good politics, this Budget will be game changer: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:14 IST
Ahead of presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament, the ruling BJP on Thursday said it will be a game changer and usher in a new era of economic growth in the country.

Citing a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which projected India to grow at 11.5 per cent in 2021, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal said the country's economy has witnessed a 'V' shaped recovery after being hit by the pandemic.

Adressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Agarwal along with the party's another spokesperson Zafar Islam said the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) figures and labour force participation also point that the economy is witnessing a 'V' shaped recovery.

''Good economics is good politics that has been the motto of the Narendra Modi government. Working with the same theme, the Union Budget 2021 will be a game changer,'' Agarwal said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Islam said the budget will usher in a new era of economic growth in the country and will be an important step in making India self-reliant.

Both the leaders said all economic parameters are pointing that the country's economy has gained momentum and set to move to another level under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

