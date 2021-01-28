Left Menu

Cong, LF finalise poll deal in 193 seats in WB, decision on rest 101 later : Adhir

The Congress and Left Front onThursday finalised the poll deal on sharing of 193 seats ofthe total of 294 of West Bengal assembly, state Congresspresident Adir Chowdhury said on Thursday.The decision on the remaining 101 seats will be takenlater, he told reporters here after a joint meeting of the twosides.The meeting was held at Bidhan Bhavan, the stateCongress headquarters in the city.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:53 IST
Cong, LF finalise poll deal in 193 seats in WB, decision on rest 101 later : Adhir

The Congress and Left Front onThursday finalised the poll deal on sharing of 193 seats ofthe total of 294 of West Bengal assembly, state Congresspresident Adir Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The decision on the remaining 101 seats will be takenlater, he told reporters here after a joint meeting of the twosides.

The meeting was held at Bidhan Bhavan, the stateCongress headquarters in the city. LF chairman Biman Bose andother senior leaders of both the parties were present at themeeting.

Of the 193 seats the LF will contest in 101 andCongress in 92 seats. The 193 seats include the 77 seats theyhad won in the last Assembly poll in 2016.

''Both Congress and Left Front will put up a strongfight against the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP who arepromoting narrow politics in the state. We will forge theelectoral alliance a peaceful manner,'' Chowdhury said.

Congress had then won 44 seats and the Left 33 inthe 2016 state election.

As per the decision taken on Thursday Congress willcontest in another 48 seats and the LF in 68 seats in thecoming state poll, Chowdhury added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In locked-down Lebanon, Tripoli protester killed in night of unrest

A Lebanese man was killed in Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry that a strict lockdown has left them with no means to survive the economys collapse.Witnesses and local media said riot police fired li...

Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment

New Delhi, Jan 28 PTI French auto maker Renault on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India, which it plans to launch in the country in the current quarter.After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the companys third model, which wou...

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021