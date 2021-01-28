Cong, LF finalise poll deal in 193 seats in WB, decision on rest 101 later : Adhir

The Congress and Left Front onThursday finalised the poll deal on sharing of 193 seats ofthe total of 294 of West Bengal assembly, state Congresspresident Adir Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The decision on the remaining 101 seats will be takenlater, he told reporters here after a joint meeting of the twosides.

The meeting was held at Bidhan Bhavan, the stateCongress headquarters in the city. LF chairman Biman Bose andother senior leaders of both the parties were present at themeeting.

Of the 193 seats the LF will contest in 101 andCongress in 92 seats. The 193 seats include the 77 seats theyhad won in the last Assembly poll in 2016.

''Both Congress and Left Front will put up a strongfight against the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP who arepromoting narrow politics in the state. We will forge theelectoral alliance a peaceful manner,'' Chowdhury said.

Congress had then won 44 seats and the Left 33 inthe 2016 state election.

As per the decision taken on Thursday Congress willcontest in another 48 seats and the LF in 68 seats in thecoming state poll, Chowdhury added.

