Left Menu

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:41 IST
Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

The West Bengal assembly onThursday passed a resolution against the three contentiousfarm laws enacted by the Centre and demanded that they bewithdrawn immediately.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary AffairsMinister Partha Chatterjee.

While speaking on the resolution, Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said that the Centre should either withdrawthe new laws or step down.

The CPI(M) and the Congress supported the resolutionbut demanded that the state government withdraw similar lawsit had passed a few years back.

BJP MLAs opposed the resolution and staged a walkoutshouting ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hind Swaraj - Book from the past about Future of India

New Delhi India, January 28 ANIThePRTree The life-force of any society is reflected in the transformations it goes through, but it is not necessary that every change is for good that is why a dynamic society has to keep its conscience alive...

India has started world's largest corona vaccine programme; in just 12 days we vaccinated over 23 lakh health workers: PM Modi.

India has started worlds largest corona vaccine programme in just 12 days we vaccinated over 23 lakh health workers PM Modi....

WHO team in Wuhan probing COVID-19 origins moves out of quarantine

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel in Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city where the virus emerged in late 2019. T...

Senegal confirms presence of UK variant of coronavirus

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has now been detected in Senegal, its health institute said on Thursday, just as measures to contain the spread of the virus appeared to have stalled a recent surge.Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021