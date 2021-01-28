Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm laws

Bengal assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of new farm lawsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:41 IST
The West Bengal assembly onThursday passed a resolution against the three contentiousfarm laws enacted by the Centre and demanded that they bewithdrawn immediately.
The resolution was moved by Parliamentary AffairsMinister Partha Chatterjee.
While speaking on the resolution, Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said that the Centre should either withdrawthe new laws or step down.
The CPI(M) and the Congress supported the resolutionbut demanded that the state government withdraw similar lawsit had passed a few years back.
BJP MLAs opposed the resolution and staged a walkoutshouting ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans.
