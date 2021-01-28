Left Menu

S.Africa's top court orders Zuma to appear before enquiry commission

The enquiry commission was set up in the same year to investigate the allegations. The commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, applied to the Constitutional Court in November to compel Zuma to appear after he walked out during a break in proceedings.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:26 IST
S.Africa's top court orders Zuma to appear before enquiry commission

South Africa's highest court on Thursday ordered former President Jacob Zuma to appear before a commission investigating corruption allegations against him after he walked out of proceedings in November. The commission has the power to compel witnesses to appear before it and failure to obey will be a breach of law, the Constitutional Court said in a judgement posted on Twitter.

Zuma would have to obey all summons and directives issued by the commission and did not have a right to remain silent, the ruling said. Zuma's lawyers did not immediately comment on the order.

Zuma was removed as president in 2018, a year before his second term was due to end, amid allegations of corruption and fraud involving the presidency and collusion between several public and private companies. He has denied any wrongdoing. The enquiry commission was set up in the same year to investigate the allegations.

The commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, applied to the Constitutional Court in November to compel Zuma to appear after he walked out during a break in proceedings. The Judicial Commission said in an emailed response to Reuters that it welcomed the decision, adding it was still studying the judgement.

The former president has been mostly uncooperative with the commission, and has unsuccessfully called for Zondo to recuse himself from the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 6,000 stranded Goans contacted NRI commissioner's office amid pandemic

Over 6,000 Goans, who werestranded abroad during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hadcontacted the office of NRI commissioner in Goa, ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the state Legislative Assembly onThursday.Sawant was responding to a que...

Africa begins vaccines, sceptical Tanzania told to trust science

Some African nations have begun administering vaccines against COVID-19, regional health officials said on Thursday, though Tanzanias dissenting president was singled out for his trust in alternative remedies and God. John Nkengasong, direc...

Jamie Dornan, Hugo Weaving to star in 'The Tourist'

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan has been tapped to headline mystery thriller The Tourist for streaming platform HBO Max.Set in Australia, the six-part series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under ...

No COVID-19 death in Odisha for second consecutive day

No COVID-19 death wasreported from Odisha for the second consecutive day, while 113new cases were detected, a Health Department official said onThursday.Of the new cases, 67 were reported from differentquarantine centres, he said.Sambalpur ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021