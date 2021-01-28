Left Menu

Angioplasty performed on Sourav Ganguly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:41 IST
Angioplasty performed on Sourav Ganguly

Doctors on Thursday performed anangioplasty on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, said an officialof a private hospital where he is admitted.

Two stents are likely to be implanted to clear blocksin a coronary artery of the 48-year-old former Indian cricketcaptain, he said.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken afternoted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of testsconducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at thehospital.

''After diagnosing his condition, we have decided tocarry out angioplasty,'' a senior doctor told PTI.

Earlier, a series of tests were conducted on Gangulywho was hospitalised on Wednesday for a checkup for hiscardiac condition.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercisingat his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed withthree blocked coronary arteries then and had a stent implantedin his right coronary artery in another hospital, The BCCI president ''slept well all night. He had alight breakfast,'' the senior doctor said.

According to a source in Ganguly's family, West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit him at the hospital.

She also called him up in the morning to enquire about hishealth, Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid avisit to Ganguly at the hospital.

The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesdayafternoon rushed to the private hospital on EM Bypass herefrom his Behala residence as he felt ''dizzy with slightdiscomfort in chest''.

A green corridor was created by the city police forhis smooth travel to the hospital.

A statement issued by the medical establishment onWednesday evening stated that several tests were carried outat the emergency ward, but there was ''no change in his (vitalhealth) parameters since his last hospitalisation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most cases in first test

Deciding its first cases, Facebook Incs oversight board ruled on Thursday that the social media company was wrong to remove four of five pieces of content the board reviewed, including posts Facebook took down for violating rules on hate sp...

Panasonic aims to double AC business in next 3 yrs, invest in domestic manufacturing

Consumer electronics major Panasonic India is aiming to double its residential airconditioning business in the next three years as it is betting big on new cutting age technologies along with growing demand, a top company official said.The ...

'Greenwashing' is rampant in online stores, consumer authorities find

Many of the green claims on companies websites are exaggerated, false and potentially illegal, according to a study of online shops and traders by the European Union and national consumer protection authorities.As consumers demand more sust...

Norman Lear to receive comedy honor at Golden Globes ceremony

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as All in the Family, Maude and One Day at a Time, will receive a lifetime achievement award at this years Golden Globe ceremony, organizers said on Thursday. Lear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021