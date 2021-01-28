Angioplasty performed on Sourav Ganguly

Doctors on Thursday performed anangioplasty on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, said an officialof a private hospital where he is admitted.

Two stents are likely to be implanted to clear blocksin a coronary artery of the 48-year-old former Indian cricketcaptain, he said.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken afternoted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of testsconducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at thehospital.

''After diagnosing his condition, we have decided tocarry out angioplasty,'' a senior doctor told PTI.

Earlier, a series of tests were conducted on Gangulywho was hospitalised on Wednesday for a checkup for hiscardiac condition.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercisingat his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed withthree blocked coronary arteries then and had a stent implantedin his right coronary artery in another hospital, The BCCI president ''slept well all night. He had alight breakfast,'' the senior doctor said.

According to a source in Ganguly's family, West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit him at the hospital.

She also called him up in the morning to enquire about hishealth, Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid avisit to Ganguly at the hospital.

The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesdayafternoon rushed to the private hospital on EM Bypass herefrom his Behala residence as he felt ''dizzy with slightdiscomfort in chest''.

A green corridor was created by the city police forhis smooth travel to the hospital.

A statement issued by the medical establishment onWednesday evening stated that several tests were carried outat the emergency ward, but there was ''no change in his (vitalhealth) parameters since his last hospitalisation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)