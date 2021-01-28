Maratha outfit protests against Maha minister in Aurangabad

Activists of Maratha KrantiMorcha (MKM) on Thursday staged an agitation here seeking thedismissal of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettivar allegingthat he was against the reservation for Maratha community.

The agitation took place near the DivisionalCommissioner's Office in Delhi Gate area of the city in theafternoon.

''Recently, state minister and Congress leader VijayWadettivar raised questions on the Gaikwad Commission reportwhich was submitted to the government a couple of years ago,chief convener of MKM Satish Vetal said, adding that theminister should be expelled from the government.

Meanwhile, to extend support to villagers protestingfor Maratha reservation in Sashti Pimpalgaon of Jalna, the MKMwill hold a torch rally from Sashti Pimpalgaon to Aurangabadon February 1, convener of the outfit Sanjay Sawant said.

