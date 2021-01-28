Left Menu

Mexican president is well, recovering from COVID-19, minister says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:00 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is doing "very well" and is in the process of "full recovery" from COVID-19, a few days after he tested positive for the virus, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Sanchez said the president's symptoms were light.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

