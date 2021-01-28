Left Menu

Biden economic nominee says will work to stop Americans "falling through the cracks"

The deep economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic gives the United States an opportunity to rebuild a more equitable economy, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers told senators on Thursday. Princeton University economist Cecilia Rouse said in prepared testimony for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee that COVID-19 has caused too many Americans to lose economic security.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:29 IST
Biden economic nominee says will work to stop Americans "falling through the cracks"
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The deep economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic gives the United States an opportunity to rebuild a more equitable economy, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers told senators on Thursday.

Princeton University economist Cecilia Rouse said in prepared testimony for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee that COVID-19 has caused too many Americans to lose economic security. "Far too many have slipped through our frayed safety net into hardship and hopelessness," Rouse said. "And structural inequities that have always existed within our economy have not just been exposed, but exacerbated, their impact more devastating than ever before."

As head of Biden's top economic advisory body, she said she would focus less on "average" outcomes, which have created an economy that has become more unequal. "That analysis fails to capture the experience of many people who are left behind, particularly people of color. Therefore, one of my priorities as Chair will be to try to understand how policies will impact all those in our country as we strive to ensure the economy works for everyone."

Rouse, 57, would be the first Black economist to chair the Council of Economic Advisers. She served on the council in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2011, the worst years of the previous economic crisis, and also served in a Clinton White House economic policy post. She said in testimony that she was drawn to the field as a Harvard undergraduate during the early 1980s recession, when unemployment was rising, focusing her work on the labor market and the impact of education on people's job prospects and income security.

She said the Biden administration must take action to shepherd the U.S. economy on a solid footing. "But as deeply distressing as this pandemic and economic fallout have been, it is also an opportunity to rebuild the economy better than it was before -- making it work for everyone by increasing the availability of fulfilling jobs and leaving no one vulnerable to falling through the cracks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most cases in first test

Deciding its first-ever cases, Facebook Incs oversight board ruled on Thursday that the social media company was wrong to remove four of five pieces of content the board reviewed, including posts Facebook took down for violating rules on ha...

Chile receives 2 million-dose first delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Chile received a first shipment of almost two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac on Thursday and plans to roll it out across the country from the middle of next week.The batch of 1,919,800 doses of the two-...

Coforge Q3 net profit falls 1.1pc to Rs 122cr

IT firm Coforge Ltd formerly NIIT Technologies on Thursday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore for the December quarter.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.3 crore in the year-ago period, Cof...

Troops adequately sensitised to take action to thwart acts of aggression along LAC: Lt Gen Joshi

Asserting that any effort by the Chinese military to change status quo along the border has faced effective opposition, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday said the troops on the ground have been adequately sensitised to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021