Gujarat assembly budget session from March 1

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:53 IST
Gujarat assembly budget session from March 1

A month-long budget session ofthe Gujarat legislative assembly will start from March 1, itwas announced on Thursday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, through a notification, hasconvened the assembly session for budget presentation fromMarch 1, an official release said.

The date for presentation of the budget is yet to bedecided, but it will be either on the first or second day ofthe month-long session, sources in assembly secretariat said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel,who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget forthe ninth time.

Patel, in a release, said budget proposals are beinggiven final touches after holding meetings with variousstakeholders.

Patel has held meetings with various governmentdepartments and heard out their demands regarding budgetallocation, the release said.

