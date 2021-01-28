New parliament majority backs Congo President Tshisekedi

New parliament majority backs Congo President TshisekediReuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:23 IST
A majority of 391 lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo back President Felix Tshisekedi's new political alliance, according to a report he commissioned, the presidency said on Thursday.
The new alliance could enable Tshisekedi form a new cabinet of his choosing after a vote of no confidence ousted Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tshisekedi
- Ilunkamba
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Sylvestre Ilunga