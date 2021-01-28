New parliament majority backs Congo President Tshisekedi

A majority of 391 lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo back President Felix Tshisekedi's new political alliance, according to a report he commissioned, the presidency said on Thursday.

The new alliance could enable Tshisekedi form a new cabinet of his choosing after a vote of no confidence ousted Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba.

