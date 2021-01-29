Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Democrats vow to push ahead on Biden's coronavirus aid plan next week

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives will move next week on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver a fresh infusion of COVID-19 relief to Americans and businesses reeling from the pandemic, top Democrats said on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his narrowly divided chamber would begin work on a "robust" coronavirus package as early as next week, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted that Congress would complete a key preliminary step before the end of next week. Biden to reopen online health insurance marketplaces

U.S. President Joe Biden will reopen the nation's online health insurance marketplace for people who cannot obtain coverage through their employers, the White House said on Thursday. Biden, who took office last week, will restore access to healthcare.gov with an executive order on Thursday afternoon, the latest in a blizzard of moves by the Democratic president to quickly reverse the policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Powerful California storms spark fears of mudslides

Powerful storms pummeling parts of California were expected to hit the state's southern mountain ranges on Thursday, raising fears of mudslides on hills stripped bare from last year's wildfires. Winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) swept through the northern Sierra Nevada mountains near Lake Tahoe when the storms there peaked earlier this week, and the capital city of Sacramento was still grappling with power outages and downed trees on Thursday. Biden to issue executive orders on immigration next week: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on immigration next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Reuters reported earlier this week that the directives had been planned for Friday, but had been delayed. Lawmaker Jim Jordan will not run for open Ohio Senate seat: campaign

Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan will not run to fill retiring Ohio Senator Rob Portman's seat in 2022 and will instead run for re-election in the House of Representatives, a campaign spokesperson said on Thursday. "He is solely focused on representing the great people of Ohio's Fourth District, and will not be running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman," the spokesperson said. Six killed in liquid nitrogen leak at poultry plant in U.S. state of Georgia

At least six people were killed and 12 others hospitalized on Thursday in liquid nitrogen leak at a northeastern Georgia poultry plant, officials said on Thursday. Five people died at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta, before they could be taken to a hospital, and one died in the emergency room, the officials said. The accident occurred about 10 a.m., said Zach Brackett, a Hall County Fire Services spokesman.

Biden administration to allow recently retired doctors to give COVID-19 vaccines White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the Department of Health and Human Services will amend rules to allow recently retired doctors and nurses to administer the coronavirus vaccine to Americans, as it seeks to ramp up the vaccine roll-out across the country.

Chicago school district cancels some in-person classes as labor dispute flares In-person classes in Chicago for pre-kindergarten and special education students were canceled again on Thursday as a labor dispute between teachers and school officials over the district's COVID-19 safety plan remained unresolved. Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), representing 28,000 public school educators, has been locked in negotiations with Chicago Public Schools for months over a plan to gradually reopen schools for in-person learning, including pandemic-related safety protocols.

Texas governor vows to fight U.S. curbs on oil and gas activity The top elected official of the largest U.S. oil and gas producing state on Thursday pledged to fight President Joe Biden's executive orders that he claimed would undercut Texas energy production. In a case of dueling executive orders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized state agencies to bring legal challenges Biden's policies. Biden on Wednesday unveiled a series of actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies.

A new White House under Biden: Discipline, diversity, dogs and social distancing On the morning of Jan. 20, hours before Joe Biden arrived at the White House as the 46th U.S. president, a clear plexiglass shield was erected at the guard's desk at the entrance to the West Wing housing the executive offices. It was a small but noticeable sign that things were changing: COVID-19 protections missing during Donald Trump's last year in office would be a regular part of White House life in the Biden administration.

