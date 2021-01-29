Left Menu

Farmers' demands valid, attempts to discredit them completely wrong: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP fully backs the ongoing protest of farmers, calling their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong.Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from an unverified account of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in which he had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.Rakesh ji, we are fully with the farmers. Your demands are valid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:47 IST
Farmers' demands valid, attempts to discredit them completely wrong: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP fully backs the ongoing protest of farmers, calling their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from an unverified account of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in which he had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.

''Rakesh ji, we are fully with the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against the agri laws, to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government. The Ghaziabad administration late Thursday night gave an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CSS Corp wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

Bengaluru Karnataka India, January 29 ANIBusinessWire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards in the best products category by t...

BRIEF-EMA Says Safety Data Collected On Comirnaty Use Consistent With Known Safety Profile Of Vaccine

European Medicines Agency EMA SAYS FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE SAFETY UPDATE PUBLISHED HAS RELEASED ITS FIRST SAFETY UPDATE ON A COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY WILL PUBLISH MONTHLY SAFETY UPDATES FOR ALL AUTHORISED COVID-19 VACCINES, IN LINE WITH...

Allow US to prosecute Daniel Pearl's killers: White House to Pakistan

Voicing outrage over the acquittal of those involved in the brutal murder of Daniel Pearl in 2002, the White House has asked Pakistan to expeditiously review its legal options, including allowing the US to prosecute al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed...

Modi govt committed to countering forces challenging India's sovereignty, unity: Prez

The Narendra Modi government is committed to countering all forces challenging Indias sovereignty and unity and taking firm action against those inciting violence in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.Addressing a joint s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021