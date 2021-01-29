Left Menu

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over passing away of economist Shaibal Gupta

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of economist Shaibal Gupta on Friday and said that his absence will always be felt.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:07 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet in Hindi, Nitish Kumar said, "Got to know about the tragic demise of the renowned economist, Shaibal Gupta, who was the founder and member-secretary of the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) in Patna. His absence will always be felt. May God grant peace to the departed soul." A press release by the state government in Hindi stated, "He was a renowned economist at the Centre for Economic Policy and Public Finance and founder of ADRI. He also played a crucial role in our economic sector not only in India but also across the world. His contributions to the sector in Bihar will always be remembered."

"His cremation will be done with state honours," the release added. According to the ADRI website, Shaibal Gupta was a former member of the Finance Commission, Government of Bihar. He was also a member of the Committee on Financial Resources in Bihar and Co-Director, International Growth Centre, India-Bihar Programme. Also, he was serving as the Director, Centre for Economic Policy and Public Finance (CEPPF) at the ADRI, Patna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

