PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:54 IST
BJP's M K Pranesh elected Dy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative

BJP MLC M K Pranesh was on Fridayelected as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka LegislativeCouncil with the backing of JD(S).

In the election held for the post through a process ofhead count, the proposal to elect Pranesh, backed by BJP andJD(S) MLCs, secured 41 votes with 24 Congress members votingagainst it.

Congress had fielded senior party leader K C Kondaiah asits candidate.

Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty declared Pranesh electedafter the head count.

The election was necessitated due to the death of deputychairman S L Dharme Gowda of JDS allegedly by suicide lastmonth.

Congress leaders on Thursday had said they decided tofield Kondaiah despite slim chances of his win with anintention to 'expose' the JD(S) and its 'secular' credentials.

The support of JD(S) for the BJP nominee came after bothparties on Wednesday had decided to join hands for the post ofLegislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

As per the arrangement, the BJP will support the JD(S)for the Chairman post, while the regional party will returnthe favour by ceding the Deputy Chairman post.

Election for the post of Council Chairman is also expectedto take place during the ongoing session, amid indicationsthat incumbent K Pratapachandra Shetty, from the Congress, mayresign soon.

The ruling BJP has moved a no-confidence motion againsthim and the JD(S) will support it.

In the 75-member Council, the BJP is the single largestparty with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29 includingthe chairman, JD(S) 13, one independent and one vacant.

