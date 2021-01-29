BJP does not believe in theatre culture, views it with suspicion : TMC

The ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Friday slammed BJP for not believing in theculture of the theatre and stopping all grants for itspromotion across the country in general and West Bengal inparticular.

State minister Bratya Basu, who is himself a stagepersonality, said that BJP is essentially ''anti-theatre'' andviews theatre with suspicion. This is why no personality fromthe field has joined the saffron party.

''BJP can bring singers and filmstars from Mumbai, butno theatre personalities,'' he said.

''BJP is against promotion of theatre. It is trying topromote a different type of culture in the state. The theatrepersonalities will take to the streets to protest againstthis,'' he told reporters here.

A number of persons from the theatre fraternity joinedTMC during the day.

Basu said state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hadspent Rs 100 crore for the development of theatre in the statefrom 2011 till 2020.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Arpita Ghosh alleged that BJPhad stopped several grants for promotion of art and culture.

