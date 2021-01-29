Left Menu

Goa govt disallows resolution for additional revenue district

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:46 IST
The Goa government on Fridaydisallowed a private resolution, which sought to create anadditional revenue district in the state, in the ongoingsession of the state Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the House thatit was not ''feasible'' to create a third revenue district forthe state.

''As far as policing is concerned, we have created fourpolice districts, but as far as revenue districts areconcerned, we don't require an additional one,'' Sawant said.

While participating in the discussion, state RevenueMinister Jennifer Monserrate said considering the votingpopulation, it is not possible to create any additionaldistrict.

There is no need to have any administrative changes atthis juncture, she said.

Congress MLA Ravi Naik, who tabled the private memberresolution, claimed that the creation of an additionaldistrict will help government facilities to reach people'sdoorsteps.

The revenue minister said the state government isworking towards providing services of the revenue departmentonline as a part of the Centre's Digital India initiative.

