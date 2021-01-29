Mexican president recovering fast from COVID-19, minister says

Mexican president recovering fast from COVID-19, minister saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:55 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "very well" and is recovering fast from COVID-19, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Friday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Sanchez said Lopez Obrador could return to his public activities soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
