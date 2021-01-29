Left Menu

Political parties will get enough time to put forth their issues, assures LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has assured leaders of political parties in the House that they will get enough opportunity to discuss their issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:47 IST
Political parties will get enough time to put forth their issues, assures LS Speaker
Visual from the all-party meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has assured leaders of political parties in the House that they will get enough opportunity to discuss their issues.

The Speaker chaired a meeting of floor leaders at the start of the budget session of parliament. Sources said an appeal was made to the party leaders to maintain the decorum of the house and not disrupt its functioning.

"All agreed that they will participate in the debate and will not resort to disruptions. They also wanted that sufficient time should be given to the MPs of their parties to put forth their views during the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address," a source said. Some leaders said during the meeting they wanted to speak on farmers' agitation against three new farm laws. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is learnt to have said that they can discuss the matter during the debate on president's speech.

The sources said that the DMK representative sought a debate on India-China stand-off. Representatives of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) were not present at the meeting.

Government sources said the two parties did not "boycott" the meeting and did not attend it for "other reasons". A meeting of the business advisory committee was also held later.

The Speaker told the media after the business advisory meeting that parties and members "will get enough time to speak and put forth their issues." Sources said that discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address is likely to be held done on three days from February 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on February 5. The sources said that discussion on union budget is likely to commence on February 8 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the debate on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SmartBike launches electric and NextGen bikes in Chennai

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 29 ANIPrimex News Network PNN Indias largest public bike sharing company SmartBike, has launched its world class electric bicycles and the countrys first shaft transmission no chain NextGen bicycle in Chenn...

Expanding children, parent, relative definition will leave no scope for ambiguity: parl panel

Expanding the definition of children, parent and relative in a draft bill will leave no scope for any legal ambiguity, a parliamentary standing committee report said.The bill aims to expand the definition of children to include son-in-law, ...

Reno5 Pro 5G registers 91% higher sale than its predecessor: Oppo

Smartphone maker Oppo on Friday said its Reno5 Pro 5G has registered 91 per cent higher sales compared to its predecessor Reno4 Pro across online and retail channels.The company claimed that on e-commerce platform Reno5 Pro 5G sales have be...

MAIT pushes for electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country

IT hardware makers body MAIT on Friday pushed for developing local electronic hardware designs to increase value addition in products that are being manufactured in the country.The electronic hardware production in the country is estimated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021