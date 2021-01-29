TN CM meets Guv, seeks release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Friday met state Governor Banwarilal Purohitand took up the issue of the release of all seven lifeconvicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Minister DJayakumar said.

Palaniswami called on the Governor soon after chairing acabinet meet here, to reiterate a September 2018 cabinetresolution recommending release of the convicts.

''The chief minister took up (with the Governor) therelease of the seven,'' Jayakumar, who among others accompaniedPalaniswami, told PTI.

The Fisheries Minister said the Governor assured that hewould look into the matter.

Speaking to reporters, he said the chief ministersubmitted a representation to the Governor, while taking upthe release of the seven convicts.

Palaniswami sought a ''good decision'' from Purohit,Jayakumar added.

The Palaniswami-led cabinet had on September 9, 2018,recommended to the Governor the release of Murugan, Santhan,A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, Robert Payas andNalini, all serving life terms in prison for over twodecades.

They were convicted in connection with the assassinationof former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber ofthe outlawed LTTE at Sriperumbudur near here during anelection rally on May 21, 1991.

