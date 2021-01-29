Left Menu

White House says Biden in call with Russia's Putin called for Navalny release

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in their phone call this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

Biden pressed Putin on a number of issues, including alleged election interference in the 2020 election, Ukraine sovereignty, the massive SolarWind cyber hack, and Navalny. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Nandita Bose, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

