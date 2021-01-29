Left Menu

Ministry nominates Vikraman as member of Pondy Assembly

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:01 IST
Puducherry Jan 29 (PTI): The Union Home Ministry hasnominated vice-president of the Puducherry unit of theBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) T Vikraman as member of theterritorial Assembly.

A communication, received by the territorialadministration to this effect, was issued by AdditionalSecretary to the Union Home Ministry.

A top official of the administration told PTI on Fridaythat a notification relating to the nomination would bepublished in an extraordinary issue of the state Gazette.

The nomination of Vikraman is to fill the vacancy causedby the death of treasurer of the local unit of the BJP K GShankar on January 17.

With this, the strength of the nominated members of theBJP in the Assembly has been restored to three.

The nomination has been done as per provisions of Section3 (3) of the government of Union Territories Act 1963.

