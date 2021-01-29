Left Menu

Bengal BJP chief slams Mamata govt after state assembly passes resolutions against farm laws

Slamming the West Bengal Government for passing a resolution against the new farm laws, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not have 'knowledge' and 'manners'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:39 IST
Bengal BJP chief slams Mamata govt after state assembly passes resolutions against farm laws
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the West Bengal Government for passing a resolution against the new farm laws, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not have 'knowledge' and 'manners'. Interacting with the media, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee had passed resolutions against the demonetisation and Citizenship Amendment Act. Did it make any difference? They (West Bengal Government) do not have anything to do and are limited to Vidhan Sabha. They do not have manners and knowledge. They seek Prime Minister's resignation while sitting here."

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Central Government. Speaking at the state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister.

"They (Central Government) should repeal the contentious farm laws or step down from their positions," said Banerjee. West Bengal has become the seventh State/Union Territory after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry, and Delhi to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 held for taking bribe in Chittorgarh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a computer operator of the Labour Department in Chittorgarh on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22,000.Premchand Kachhwa had demanded bribe of Rs 22,000 in lieu of providing a grant of Rs 2 lakh ...

Police recover envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy from blast site: Sources

An envelop addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of a minor IED blast near the mission in Delhi on Friday, sources said.They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but did not divulge an...

SAIL posts Rs 1,468-cr net profit in Q3

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,468 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of higher income.The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 343.57 crore during the same ...

'Kallu Mama' fame actor Saurabh Shukla comes up with one-man feature film

Actor Saurabh Shukla said theCOVID-induced lockdown gave him an opportunity to read andreflect, more importantly get his creative juices flowing, andhe ended up making a full-length one-man feature film where hedonned the hat of a writer, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021