Mexican president broadcasts video, talks of improving health

Mexican president broadcasts video, talks of improving healthReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-01-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 06:34 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he still has COVID-19, but that doctors have told him he has now passed the critical phase of infection.
Lopez Obrador, who has not attended any public events since announcing he had COVID-19 on Sunday evening, was speaking in a video which was shared on his Twitter account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
