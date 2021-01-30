Mexican president broadcasts video, talks of improving health

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he still has COVID-19, but that doctors have told him he has now passed the critical phase of infection.

Lopez Obrador, who has not attended any public events since announcing he had COVID-19 on Sunday evening, was speaking in a video which was shared on his Twitter account.

