BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers

The Thane unit of the BJP hasdecided to hold spiritual meetings for the party's localworkers and functionaries regularly, its office-bearer said onSaturday.

BJP's district-city chief and MLC Niranjan Davkharesaid this initiative is aimed at helping the party cadre relaxtheir mind and keep them motivated.

''Amid all the hectic political activities, our partyworkers need some peace of mind. Therefore, we have decided toregularly hold spiritual meetings for them,'' he said.

These sessions would be held once a month for aboutone hour. Besides 'satsang' (spiritual meetings), activitieslike breathing exercises and meditation would be part of it,he added.

''It will improve the performance of the party workersand keep them motivated,'' Davkhare said.

