Left Menu

BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers

The Thane unit of the BJP hasdecided to hold spiritual meetings for the partys localworkers and functionaries regularly, its office-bearer said onSaturday.BJPs district-city chief and MLC Niranjan Davkharesaid this initiative is aimed at helping the party cadre relaxtheir mind and keep them motivated.Amid all the hectic political activities, our partyworkers need some peace of mind.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 10:42 IST
BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers

The Thane unit of the BJP hasdecided to hold spiritual meetings for the party's localworkers and functionaries regularly, its office-bearer said onSaturday.

BJP's district-city chief and MLC Niranjan Davkharesaid this initiative is aimed at helping the party cadre relaxtheir mind and keep them motivated.

''Amid all the hectic political activities, our partyworkers need some peace of mind. Therefore, we have decided toregularly hold spiritual meetings for them,'' he said.

These sessions would be held once a month for aboutone hour. Besides 'satsang' (spiritual meetings), activitieslike breathing exercises and meditation would be part of it,he added.

''It will improve the performance of the party workersand keep them motivated,'' Davkhare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...

Odd News Roundup: Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises 40,000 for charityTobey King used a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Bernie Sanders to create a crocheted doll version of ...

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021