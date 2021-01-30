Left Menu

PM should talk to farmers directly, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

With the stalemate between the Government and farmers regarding the newly-enacted farm laws continuing despite several rounds of meetings, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Prime Minister should talk to farmers himself to resolve the issue.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 17:49 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot briefing the media (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Briefing media persons, Gehlot said, "There is still a chance for the Government to correct its ill measures. I believe the Prime Minister must take cognizance and talk to the farmers himself. The government should reverse the decision (regarding farm laws). There is nothing wrong with changing decisions. It happens in a democracy. People will welcome it."

He emphasized that farmers' concerns are very much genuine as the new laws could hamper the livelihood of generations to come. On the Republic Day violence, Gehlot said, "We condemn the violence on Republic Day by some anti-social elements. Farmers were protesting peacefully for 65 days. Why did judicial inquiry not happen? There should be a fair probe into the incident."

When asked about the report of clashes between the farmers and locals at the Singhu border, the Chief Minister said, "The clashes happened on the behest of BJP. They (BJP) are pushing villagers to clash with farmers. This is not good." There was violence during the tractor march called by farmer unions on January 26 with protestors clashing with police and resorting to vandalism in different parts of Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

