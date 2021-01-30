Bengal assembly polls should be violence-free, says governor
West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on hisdeath anniversary and said that the assembly elections due inApril-May should be devoid of violence.The Father of the Nation had preached for non-violenceand it should be adhered to in the polls, he said.In the coming polls in 2021, we have the opportunityto make it free of bloodshed and violence.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:44 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and said that the assembly elections due in April-May should be devoid of violence.
The Father of the Nation had preached for non-violence and it should be adhered to in the polls, he said.
''In the coming polls in 2021, we have the opportunity to make it free of bloodshed and violence. The coming polls should not be blood-stained like the 2018 (panchayat) polls.
There should be a complete air of non-violence and peace this time,'' Dhankhar said.
He told reporters that he was not speaking from ''political considerations''.
While politicians will be engaged in politics, his aim is to safeguard the Constitution and save democracy, Dhankharsaid after paying homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Mayo Road in Kolkata.
''Everyone must follow Gandhiji's motto of non-violence. He was an ambassador of peace,'' he said.
Reacting to this, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu said, the governor ''must have uttered these words keeping in mind that Gandhiji was gunned down by fascist forces on this day. In our state, we will always keep resisting such forces.'' Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 byNathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs'Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India has done excellent work in vaccine research: WB Governor Dhankhar
WB Governor Dhankhar donates Rs 5,00,001 for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya
Take pledge for free, fair elections in Bengal on Republic Day: Dhankhar
Dhankhar raises concern over Mamata's reference to relations with non-Bengali bureaucrats to woo voters
Disagreeing with every move of Centre goes against spirit of federalism: Dhankhar