BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for polls

BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for pollsPTI | Madurai | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:48 IST
BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday affirmed that his party's alliance with the AIADMKwould continue for the assembly elections, due in Tamil Nadu in April-May.
Both parties would face the polls together, he said, addressing a public meeting.
the BJP president, who is here on a one day visit, earlier in the day, chaired a core committee meeting of the party.
