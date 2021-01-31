Left Menu

Nation shocked to witness insult of Tricolour on Jan 26: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. The Prime Minister made the statement while addressing this years' first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

"It seems a few days ago when we were giving each other auspicious wishes, then we celebrated Lohri, celebrated Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu. Festivals were celebrated in different parts of the country in this month. Today is the last day of January 2021. Are you too thinking, the way I am that 2021 had commenced just a few days ago? It just doesn't feel that the entire month of January has passed by! This is what is termed as the speed of time," PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring. In the midst of all this, the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty," he added.

Prime Minister's comments came in the aftermath of the violence on January 26 when farmers protesting against agriculture laws did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. The next round of talks between the farmers and the Centre is scheduled for February 2.

During all party-meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the proposal of government given to farmers on January 22 still stands and should be communicated to all by the leaders of the political parties. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

